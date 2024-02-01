4,119 Palestinian school students killed, 7,536 injured in Gaza since Oct 7

ANKARA: At least 4,119 Palestinian school students have been killed and 7,536 others injured in the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza, the Palestinian Education Ministry said on Tuesday.

In addition to the students’ casualties in Gaza, the Israeli army also killed 37 school students and injured 282 others in the occupied West Bank since the start of the war on Oct. 7, Anadolu Agency reported the ministry said in a statement cited by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The statement noted that 221 teachers and educational staff were also killed, and 703 others injured in Gaza by the Israeli army.

It also said that 343 schools across Gaza were damaged in the Israeli bombing in addition to 38 schools damaged in the West Bank.

At least 21,978 Palestinians, mostly women and children were killed and 57,697 others injured in Israel attacks on Gaza Strip since Oct 7, according to local health authorities. -Bernama