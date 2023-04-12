47 climbers stranded after volcano erupted in Indonesia’s West Sumatra

JAKARTA: At least 47 climbers are stranded following the eruption of a volcano in West Sumatra on Sunday, according to the national disaster agency, BNPB spokesman, Abdul Muhari.

He said 19 climbers successfully descended with the help of rescuers, but 28 are still stuck on the 2,891-metre-high mountain, which last erupted in January.

The ash cloud quickly covered a three-kilometre-wide area from Mount Marapi’s summit crater, resulting in ash rain and rocks falling in various places over the Agam district.

“Joint rescue teams are actively searching and assisting those still on the mountain,” he said in a statement.

The Agam Regional Disaster Management Agency, headed by Bambang Warsito, clarified that the report of death of a climber is still unverified, stating: “It’s still unclear and cannot be confirmed yet.”

He advised the public not to jump to conclusions without reliable information.

Both the Agam and Tanah Datar disaster management agencies recommend that the public, tourists, and climbers wear masks due to the volcanic ash.

Tourists and climbers are strictly prohibited from engaging in activities within a three-kilometre radius of the main crater.–Bernama