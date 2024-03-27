5 dead, 5 missing in landslide in Indonesia’s West Java

JAKARTA: Rescuers have recovered five bodies, including children, buried in a landslide hitting two villages in Indonesia’s West Java province recently, an official of the local search and rescue agency said on Wednesday, reported Xinhua.

The fifth body was found on Wednesday morning near a river, around 20 km from the victim’s last known location prior to the disaster, according to Supriono, head of the operation unit of the provincial search and rescue office.

Apart from the deceased, five people are still missing.

According to local authorities, the landslide has destroyed around 30 houses and two religious worship centres.

On Wednesday, rescuers continued search for the missing persons in steep cliff areas.

Indonesia has experienced a string of landslides and floods in recent months of the rainy season. -Bernama