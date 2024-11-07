6.5-magnitude earthquake hits southern Philippines

MANILA: An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 struck Sultan Kudarat province in the southern Philippines on Thursday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported, according to Xinhua.

The institute said the quake, which occurred at 10.13 am local time, struck at a depth of 651 kilometres (km), about 91 km southwest of Kalamansig, a coastal town.

The tremor was also felt in Tagum City in Davao del Norte province.

The institute stated that the tectonic quake will trigger aftershocks but will not cause damage.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s meteorology, climatology, and geophysics agency reported a 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the western province of Bengkulu on Wednesday night, but did not generate significant waves.

The earthquake occurred at 10.32 pm Jakarta time (1532 GMT), with the epicentre located 145 km northwest of Enggano Island, with a depth of 10 km beneath the seabed.

No tsunami warning was issued as the tremors were not anticipated to cause large waves.

Both Indonesia and the Philippines are susceptible to earthquakes due to their location on the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire.