6.8-magnitude quake rocks Hokkaido’s sea of Okhotsk

TOKYO: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 on Saturday jolted southern Sea of Okhotsk near the coast of Hokkaido, Japan, the country’s weather agency said, reported Xinhua.

The temblor occurred at 12.29 pm local time, measuring three on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of seven, said the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

At a depth of 490 km, the epicentre was located at a latitude of 47.4 degrees north and a longitude of 145.6 degrees east, said the JMA.

No tsunami warning has been issued.