7 injured after Scoot flight en route to Guangzhou hit turbulence

SINGAPORE: Four passengers and three crew members were injured after a Scoot flight from Singapore to Guangzhou, China hit turbulence on Friday morning, according to a local media report.

One passenger was hospitalised for further observation as of 8.30 pm local time on Friday, the Straits Times (ST) reported quoting the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines.

In the incident, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft encountered turbulence as it was approaching Guangzhou, before it landed uneventfully at 9.10 am.

Scoot said that its priority is the welfare of its passengers and cabin crew and will provide all necessary support and assistance required.