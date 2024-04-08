About 400 people seek medical help due to heat in South Korea – Reports

SEOUL: About 400 people were treated at hospital emergency rooms due to heat-related conditions in South Korea over the past week, and four people died, reported Sputnik on Sunday, citing Yonhap news agency.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, 384 cases of heat-related illnesses were reported in 507 hospitals nationwide from Monday to Friday last week, including 114 on Thursday.

It is also reported that a total of four people have died from causes believed to be related to the heat.

South Korea has been gripped by a heatwave since the end of the monsoon season last week, with temperatures in many parts of the country exceeding 35 degrees Celsius (95 degree Fahrenheit). - Bernama, Sputnik