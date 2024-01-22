Accidentally $100,000 deposit by US Bank into police officer’s account results in expenditure, officials say

A New Jersey prosecutor revealed that a police officer, LaQuay DuBose, mistakenly received a $100,000 (RM 472,000) check deposited by bank employees into his account.

DuBose spent over $35,000 of the funds, leading to charges of third-degree theft by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

The money wasn’t his to spend, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Information regarding his legal representation wasn’t immediately available Jan 19.

On March 27, the bank realised the error by retrieving the funds, resulting in an overdraft of US$35,903.17 (RM169,516) from DuBose’s account, leading to the subsequent closure of his account, as stated by the office.

The Atlantic City Police Department suspended him without pay, according to The Press of Atlantic City.

“In March 2023, the Atlantic City Police Department was notified of discrepancies regarding the personal bank account of Officer LaQuay Dubose,” police Lt. Kevin Fair said in a statement, according to the newspaper.

“In accordance with the Attorney General Guidelines, the information was forwarded to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office to review and investigate.

Ultimately, criminal charges were filed against Dubose,” Fair added. – The Charlotte Observer/Tribune News Service