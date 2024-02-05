AirAsia Cambodia takes off, set to boost Cambodian tourism

PHNOM PENH: AirAsia Cambodia achieved a significant milestone today after it kicked off its inaugural domestic flight from Phnom Penh to Siem Reap with almost 100 per cent passenger load.

AirAsia Cambodia now operates daily flights between Phnom Penh, Siem Reap and Sihanoukville.

These initial routes underscore AirAsia Cambodia’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and providing affordable and convenient travel options for Cambodians and visitors alike.

“The timing of AirAsia Cambodia’s domestic flight launch is also opportune, coinciding with the (Cambodian) government’s concerted efforts to attract more tourists to the culturally rich province of Siem Reap through the recently launched ‘Visit Siem Reap 2024’ campaign,“ chief executive officer (CEO) AirAsia Cambodia Vissoth Nam said in a statement.

Therefore, he said AirAsia Cambodia remained committed to supporting the Cambodian government’s tourism initiatives across the country by providing affordable travel options for all.

With a track record of unlocking opportunities in underserved markets, the airline is poised to catalyse a new era in Cambodia’s tourism industry and economy by making regional exploration more accessible to all, CEO of AirAsia Aviation Group Bo Lingam said. “Leveraging our strong foothold in Asean, AirAsia Cambodia is set to provide connectivity to over 130 destinations across Asia and beyond,“ he added.

AirAsia flies to Cambodia internationally from its Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok hubs with 63 flights weekly.