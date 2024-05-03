Amazon founder Bezos tops list of world’s richest people again

MOSCOW: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (pix) has beaten Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk to the title of the world’s richest person, after losing it in 2021, Bloomberg Billionaires Index (BBI) showed on Tuesday, reported Sputnik.

Although Bezos’ fortune dropped by US$200 billion over the past 24 hours, he has increased his assets by US$23.4 billion since the beginning of 2024, according to the statistics.

Musk is currently the second-richest entrepreneur after his fortune dropped by US$17.6 billion overnight. The decrease is mainly driven by a 7 per cent drop in shares of Tesla that took place on Monday after the release of data on the company’s reduction in the supply of electric vehicles to China to a minimum since December 2022, Bloomberg reported. Since the beginning of 2024, Musk has lost a total of US$31.3 billion.

The gap between the fortunes of Musk and Bezos was gradually narrowing after reaching a record US$142 billion, which can be explained by the fact that Tesla and Amazon stock price dynamics are divergent, the news agency reported. Shares of the electric carmaker have fallen by 50 per cent from record highs in 2021, while the online retailer’s shares, on the contrary, are approaching an all-time high, Bloomberg reported.

Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) CEO Bernard Arnault ranks third with his fortune reduced by US$1.84 billion to US$197 billion overnight, Bloomberg reported, adding, however, that since the beginning of 2024, it had grown byUS$18.3 billion. -Bernama