Anwar to attend 25th Malaysia-Brunei Annual Leaders’ Consultation

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to attend the 25th Annual Leaders’ Consultation between Malaysia and Brunei here today.

Anwar is scheduled to have an audience with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and hold a four-eyed meeting with the Brunei monarch at the Nurul Iman Palace this morning.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Anwar will also witness the signing of several bilateral agreements between Malaysia and Brunei, including those concerning the land border.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan are among those scheduled to accompany Anwar.

The Prime Minister, who arrived here last night for a two-day working visit, is scheduled to return to Kuala Lumpur this afternoon.

Last Saturday, the Charge d’Affaires ad interim of the Malaysian High Commission to Brunei, Nur Ezira Mahadi, said that as close neighbours and partners in ASEAN, the two leaders will exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

She said that at the 25th Annual Leaders’ Consultation, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Anwar will also review the progress of bilateral cooperation and unresolved issues between the two countries.

Nur Ezira said the consultation will further strengthen the special relationship and multilateral cooperation between the two countries, which are anchored by the Malay Sultanate institution and other commonalities such as culture, language and heritage.

In 2023, Brunei was Malaysia’s 30th largest trading partner and the sixth largest among ASEAN member countries, with a total trade value of RM9.31 billion (US$2.04 billion).

From January to May this year, Malaysia recorded a total trade value of RM3.53 billion with Brunei.