Arab nations condemn Israeli incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque

ANKARA: Condemnations have poured in from across the Arab world following an incursion by Israeli ministers and illegal settlers into the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Over 2,200 illegal settlers forced their way into the flashpoint site on Tuesday to commemorate Tisha B’Av, an annual Jewish fast day that marks several disasters in Jewish history.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Negev, Galilee and National Resilience Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf were among the intruders.

Jordan denounced the settler incursion as a “blatant violation of international law and the historical and legal status of Jerusalem.”

The Foreign Ministry reiterated that the Al-Aqsa Mosque is a “purely Muslim place of worship,” calling for firm international action “to condemn these violations and breaches, and provide the necessary protection for the Palestinian people in light of the Israeli government’s continued aggression against the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.”

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry called on the international community to intervene to halt Israel’s violations against the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“These irresponsible and provocative actions constitute a violation of international law and the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem, which requires working to stop these actions immediately and committing to preserving the legal status quo at Al-Aqsa,” it added in a statement.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry denounced the settler incursion as a “blatant violation” and emphasised the importance of respecting religious sanctities.

It called on the world to take responsibility for halting “Israel’s continuous breaches of international law and relevant UN resolutions,” stressing that these provocations “threaten to exacerbate tensions and offend millions of Muslims worldwide.”

Similarly, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the incursion by Israeli ministers and illegal settlers as “provocative acts and a flagrant violation of international law.”

“These repeated attempts to undermine the religious and historical status of Al-Aqsa Mosque are not only an attack on the Palestinians but on millions of Muslims around the world,” it added in a statement.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry called the settler incursion the latest example of Israel’s targeting of Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites.

Palestinian group Hamas called the settler raid into Al-Aqsa Mosque a “provocation of Muslim sentiments.”

“The Israeli massacres in Gaza, killings in the West Bank, the systematic violations in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa, and attempts to Judaize it pour oil on the fire in the region and pose a direct threat to regional and international peace and security,” it added in a statement.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is considered the third holiest site in Islam. Jews refer to the area as the Temple Mount, believing it to be the location of two ancient Jewish temples.