London scream club helps young people relieve stress and tension

LONDON: Dozens of young people gathered at a London park awaiting the starting signal before screaming at the top of their voices to release tension.

So-called scream therapy is rapidly growing in popularity on TikTok and has made its way to Britain from the United States.

“It was very therapeutic,“ 23-year-old Rebekah Drakes told AFP after screaming at Parliament Hill on Hampstead Heath.

She along with other participants mostly in their 20s were taking part in a “Scream Club” on Saturday.

“I feel like you don’t realise how much you’re holding in until you can let it all out,“ the bartender added.

Mona Sharif organised the event after seeing on TikTok that people were gathering to scream together in the United States.

“I made a TikTok saying that London should do one and from that video I created a group chat after I gained some traction and views and likes,“ she said.

“A thousand people joined the group chat within three days,“ she explained.

Sharif counted to three and then everyone let out a roar while filming themselves on their phones.

“It’s kind of drawing from, like, group therapy,“ she said.

In this case “people are letting out frustrations that they can’t really talk about”.

Julia Dewit, a 29-year-old teacher, was pleased that so many women took part.

“There is sort of a stigma around women being told to sort of be calm and cool under pressure,“ she told AFP.

“I think that nowadays, talking about how we’re feeling and mental health is a lot more prominent than how it was in previous years, which is a really good thing.”

According to a YouGov survey published last month, two-thirds of young adults aged 16-25 in Britain are experiencing or have experienced mental health problems.

Before the collective shout, participants took turns climbing onto a bench where they discussed their loneliness or struggle to find their place in society.

Some talked about what angered them in the news, to cheers from the crowd.

“If you’re in touch with, like, international political news, it’s very, like, devastating,“ said 19-year-old student Rifa Uddin.

“I really need a space like this where people just, like, scream and go crazy.” – AFP