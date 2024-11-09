Asian elephant given by Myanmar dies at Japanese zoo

FUKUOKA: An Asian elephant given to Fukuoka by the city of Yangon under a friendship program has died at a zoo in the Japanese city after being infected with a herpesvirus, city officials said Tuesday, Kyodo News Agency reported.

The 12-year-old female elephant, one of the four that arrived in Japan from Myanmar in late July, tested positive earlier this month for elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus, the officials said, adding the virus can be lethal for the giant animal.

The elephant died as Fukuoka Zoo was preparing to open public viewing of the animals provided from Yangon under their sister-city partnership.

The officials of the Japanese city said none of the remaining three has any health problems.

Most Asian elephants are believed to be potentially infected with the virus, which can also be relatively benign, but the female elephant died as her immune system apparently weakened after she got sick, according to the officials.

The city received the elephants through multiyear consultations with Yangon after the Asian elephant Hanako died at the zoo in 2017, at the presumed age of 46.