At least 18 killed, 35 injured in Colombia landslides

MOSCOW: At least 18 people were killed and 35 others injured in the Choco Department in western Colombia as a result of landslides, reported Sputnik quoting an El Tiempo newspaper report on Saturday, citing local emergency services.

Several landslides took place on Friday on the road between the cities of Quibdo and Medellin, the report read.

Landslides also destroyed a house near the road, trapping under the rubble some 50 people who were inside the house at that time, El Tiempo reported.

Some 25 people injured in the accident were sent to a hospital in the municipality of El Carmen de Atrato in the Choco Department, the newspaper reported.

Search and rescue operations are currently underway at the scene of the accident. - Bernama, Sputnik