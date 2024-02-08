Australian police make $538 million drug seizure in machines imported from U.S.

SYDNEY: Australian police said on Friday they seized about A$828 million ($538 million) worth of methamphetamine hidden inside industrial machinery shipped from the United States.

A 31-year-old Sydney man was charged and remanded in custody in connection with the attempted import of 900 kg (1,984 pounds) of the drug in powdered form concealed in two manufacturing machines, the Australian Federal Police said in a statement.

The investigation was continuing and there could be more arrests, officials said.

The seizure followed an anonymous tip and intelligence from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that suggested drugs were being sent to a Sydney-based furniture store, police said.

The drug is a potent nervous system stimulant.