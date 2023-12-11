‘Beef a La Victoria’: First-class menu from Titanic goes for £66,000

LONDON: More than 111 years after the sinking of the Titanic ship, memorabilia from the luxury liner were auctioned off for tens of thousands of pounds on Saturday, including a menu for first-class diners, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

The menu caused a particular stir; it is said to be the only surviving menu from April 11, 1912. It features oysters as well as “tournados of beef a la Victoria,“ lamb and mallard duck.

The menu shows signs of water damage – yet an anonymous bidder at the Henry Aldridge & Son auction house paid £66,000 (US$81,000) for the artefact.

A first-class blanket, which was presumably carried by a survivor in the lifeboat and had been estimated at £70,000 to £100,000, went for £76,000.

The Titanic set sail on its maiden voyage to New York from Southampton in the south of England on April 10, 1912 with more than 2,200 people on board.

After just a few days, the luxury liner, which was considered unsinkable, struck an iceberg – and sank, killing more than 1,500 people. - Bernama, dpa