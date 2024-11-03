Biden marks start of Ramadan, says ‘it comes at a moment of immense pain’

WASHINGTON: United States (US) President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden marked the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on Sunday, saying “the sacred month is a time for reflection and renewal.”

“This year, it comes at a moment of immense pain. The war in Gaza has inflicted terrible suffering on the Palestinian people. More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed, most of them civilians, including thousands of children,“ said Biden in a statement, according to Anadolu Agency (AA).

His statement came on the eve of the fasting month when all Muslims in the country perform the first tarawih prayers, or special prayers performed after Isha, the last evening prayer.

Biden said nearly two million Palestinians have been displaced by the war waged by Israel and many are in urgent need of food, water, medicine and shelter.

“As Muslims gather around the world over the coming days and weeks to break their fast, the suffering of the Palestinian people will be front of mind for many. It is front of mind for me,“ he said.

Biden said his administration will continue to work to get more humanitarian assistance into Gaza by land, air and sea as well as on establishing a cease-fire for at least six weeks as part of a hostage-release deal between Israel and Hamas.

He reiterated that a two-state solution is the only path toward lasting peace. - Bernama, Anadolu