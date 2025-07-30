King and queen attend Warriors’ Day prayers at National Mosque

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, King and Queen of Malaysia, today graced a Yasin recital, tahlil and prayer ceremony held in conjunction with the 2025 Warriors’ Day celebration at the National Mosque here.

Their Majesties arrived at about 5.30 pm and were received by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, along with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Among the dignitaries present were Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, along with over 2,000 congregants, including civil servants, government agency representatives and tahfiz school students.

The Yasin recital, tahlil and prayers were led by National Mosque Grand Imam Ehsan Mohd Hosni.

Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith Sofiah also took the time to greet members of the public before departing at about 6 pm.

Warriors’ Day, observed annually on July 31, is held to honour the services of national heroes and foster patriotism and love for the country. - Bernama