Biden tests positive for Covid-19 during Las Vegas campaign

WASHINGTON: United States (US) President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Biden exhibited “upper respiratory symptoms,“ including a runny nose, a cough, and “general malaise,“ according to a note from his physician. Despite these symptoms, he felt well enough to attend his first campaign stop on Wednesday afternoon.

A test was subsequently administered, returning a positive result for COVID-19, Anadolu Agency (AA) quoted the White House’s announcement on Wednesday.

The president “will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,“ said spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement.

“The White House will provide regular updates on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation,“ added Jean-Pierre.

Biden’s diagnosis was initially disclosed by the president of a Latino civil rights advocacy group that Biden was scheduled to address on Wednesday afternoon.

The speech has since been cancelled. However, Biden did attend a campaign event at the Original Lindo Michoacan Restaurant in Las Vegas, where he met and took selfies with patrons.

He also participated in an interview with the Spanish-language broadcaster Univision.