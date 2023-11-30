Biden tours South Korean wind tower factory, emphasises IRA impact

WASHINGTON: United States (US) President Joe Biden visited a Colorado-based factory of a South Korean wind tower maker Wednesday, in a trip meant to highlight his economic agenda to promote clean energy investment and create jobs, Yonhap news agency reported.

Biden toured the factory of CS Wind Corp in Pueblo, the world’s largest wind tower manufacturer, as he is gearing up for reelection with a focus on economic achievements, including outcomes of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that entails incentives to transition to clean energy and address climate change.

Headquartered in South Korea, CS Wind took over the US operation in 2021.

After Biden signed the IRA into law in August last year, the company announced a plan to expand US production facilities and add hundreds of jobs there.

“Here in Colorado, CS Wind, the South Korean company, makes towers and wind turbines.

“They used to make all their wind towers abroad. Then, they decided to make them here in America. Today, the CS Wind factory in Colorado is the largest wind power manufacturer in the entire world,“ he said.

Casting the IRA as the “significant investment combating the existential threat of climate change,“ Biden stressed incentives under the law have been spurring clean energy projects, including one using wind towers made in America.

“Because of my investment-in-America agenda, CS Wind plans to invest an additional US$200 million to expand the facility right here,“ he said.

CS Wind has overseas operations in the US, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Turkey, Portugal and Vietnam. - Bernama, Yonhap