Blinken to attend Gaza aid conference hosted by Jordan

GAZA: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to attend a humanitarian aid conference for the Gaza Strip hosted by Jordan on Tuesday, as he continues his Middle East tour to secure a deal to end the war between Israel and Hamas, reported German news agency (dpa).

The conference, dubbed “Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza”, is organised by Jordan, Egypt and the UN.

The meeting will be attended by the leaders, foreign ministers and officials of 75 countries as well as representatives of international organisations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, according to the conference’s website.

“The war in Gaza is now in its eighth month, with massive loss of life among civilians and suffering for the entire population of over 2.3 million Palestinians across the Strip,“ the organisers said.

“Famine is imminent in many parts of Gaza; trauma is widespread; every part of Gaza is in ruins. No place is safe in the Strip, and access to food, water, shelter, or medicine is practically non-existent.”

In order to ease the suffering of the civilian population in the sealed-off Palestinian territory, the conference aims to “seek commitments for a collective, coordinated response to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza”, among other things. - Bernama, dpa