Britain’s Kate to make first public appearance this year

LONDON: Kate, Britain’s Princess of Wales, is set to make her first public appearance this year as she joins her family at Trooping the Colour, an annual military parade in London, reported PA Media/dpa.

Kate, who has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since late February, will ride in a carriage alongside her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, for the procession on Saturday.

Later, she is expected to gather with King Charles and other senior royals on Buckingham Palace’s balcony for the fly-past.

The princess, 42, said in a statement: “I’m looking forward to attending the King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty.

“Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.”

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “His Majesty is delighted that the princess is able to attend tomorrow’s events, and is much looking forward to all elements of the day”.

Kate’s public appearance at Trooping will be her first official outing of 2024 after she missed engagements at the start of the year when she was admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery on January 16.

At the time her condition was thought to be non-cancerous but tests after the successful operation found the disease, and Kate disclosed the medical development in an emotional video released in March.

A time frame has not been set for Kate’s return to a full schedule of public engagements as she is being given time to convalesce and recover before full-time work.

Trooping will be a special event for the princess as Number 9 Company, Irish Guards, a regiment she represents as Colonel, will be Trooping their King’s Colour on Saturday, but Lieutenant General Sir James Bucknall will take the salute on her behalf.

The king, who is also undergoing cancer treatment, will not ride during the ceremony but will inspect the troops formed up in Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall from a carriage. - Bernama, PA Media/dpa