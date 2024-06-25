Britain’s Princess Anne in hospital with minor head injury

LONDON: Princess Anne, King Charles' younger sister, suffered minor injuries and concussion following an incident on Sunday and is in hospital as a precaution, Buckingham Palace said, adding that she was expected to make a full and swift recovery.

“Her royal highness is recovering well, is in a comfortable condition and is being kept in hospital as a precautionary measure for further observation,“ a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

The 73-year-old, the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth, had been walking in the grounds of Gatscombe Park estate where her home is located when she suffered minor injuries to her head, a royal source said.

The source added that there were horses in the vicinity and her medical team said the head injuries were consistent with impact from a horse's head or legs.

“The king has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery,“ the Buckingham Palace statement said.