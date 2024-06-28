Agro MADANI Carnival: FAMA targets RM2 mln in sales this year

JOHOR BAHRU: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) is targeting RM2 million in sales through the 2024 Agro MADANI Sales Carnival which is touring six states from May 30 to July 27 next year.

Its chairman, Aminuddin Zulkipli said so far, the carnival has been held at the Permanent Farmers’ Market (PTK) in Sebarang Jaya, Penang; PTK Chini (Pahang), PTK Chukai (Terengganu), Kelantan Rural Transformation Centre (RTC Kelantan), PTK Datin Halimah (Johor) and PTK Changlun (Kedah), with a three-day sales period at each location.

He said the carnival at PTK Datin Halimah here began today, whereas the last location in PTK Changlun, Kedah will begin on July 25.

“If we evaluate the reception of the carnival so far, firstly we see (most) visitors lining up for the Madani Combo Sale and based on that, it has been described as an extraordinary response,’’ he said at a press conference after officiating the Agro MADANI Carnival at PTK Datin Halimah today.

“We see that entrepreneurs are cooperating and willing to lower the price of goods, even though we do not issue subsidies. Therefore, we can continue this kind of a programme with attractions that help increase visitor attendance.”

Also present at the event were FAMA deputy director-general (Development) Faisal Iswardi Ismail and Johor FAMA director Faidz Afizi Mohamed.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said the carnivals are expected to attract over 200,000 visitors, with the participation of 689 entrepreneurs.

According to him, various items are offered through the carnival, including fresh products and daily necessities with price discounts ranging from 10 to 30 per cent.

In the meantime, Aminuddin said that the organisation (of the carnival) is seen to be able to increase the accessibility and availability of the supply of fresh products and products of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), thus making to it easier for consumers to obtain these goods at affordable prices at FAMA marketing outlets such as PTKs.

The Agro MADANI Carnival@PTK Datin Halimah, which ends on Sunday, offers a variety of interesting sales including the MADANI Combo Happy Hour Sale, special offers on chicken and seafood such as a price of RM6.99 per kilogramme (kg) for chicken, RM2 per ‘ikan siakap’ (seabass) as well as offers on local white rice.

The carnival also features various attractions such as popular food, agro-based industries of local entrepreneurs, fresh vegetables and seasonal fruits, especially durians.

Visitors have the opportunity to participate in activities and competitions such as the Best of The Best Mee Bandung Johor Competition, ‘sukan rakyat’(people’s sports) and culinary demonstrations.