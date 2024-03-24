China calls on Philippines to stop violations, provocations in South China Sea - Military

BEIJING: Beijing calls on Manila to stop violations and provocations near the Second Thomas Shoal, also known as Ren’ai Reef in Mandarin, in the South China Sea, following a recent incident between a Philippine vessel and Chinese coast guards, Chinese National Defence Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Philippine defence forces said that the Chinese coast guard used water cannons against a Philippine supply vessel in the South China Sea.

“On March 23, a Philippine vessel invaded the waters near the Chinese Ren’ai Reef, trying to deliver supplies to its illegally ‘grounded’ warship. The Chinese coast guard, in accordance with laws and rules, blocked and moved the Philippine vessel [from the relevant waters] in order to stop infringement and provocation attempts by the Philippines,“ Wu told a press conference, calling on the Philippines “to stop all violations and provocations.”

The recent incident was caused “exclusively by Philippine provocation,“ while Chinese actions were “rational, legal and professional,“ Wu said.

“China is ready to settle the dispute with the Philippines in an appropriate way via a dialogue and talks, however, Manila has violated its pledge, vainly trying to turn the illegally grounded warship in the Ren’ai Reef into a permanent facility,“ the spokesman said.

The territorial affiliation of a number of islands and reefs in the South China Sea, including the Philippine-controlled Second Thomas Shoal, has been the subject of disputes between China, the Philippines and several other Asia-Pacific countries for decades.

In July 2016, following a lawsuit filed by the Philippines, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled that China has no grounds for territorial claims in the South China Sea. The court ruled that the islands are not disputed territory and do not constitute an exclusive economic zone, but Beijing refused to recognise or accept the ruling. - Bernama, Sputnik