CHINA’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security announced it has officially added live-streaming to its list of 19 recognised professions.

“The release of new occupations is of great significance for developing jobs, guiding vocational education and training, improving the standards of employees and promoting employment and entrepreneurship,“ the ministry stated.

South China Morning Post reported that the recognition of live-streaming as an official profession reflects its significant impact on employment in China.

The profession has gained popularity among various groups seeking employment, including military veterans, migrant workers, and students.

According to a report by the China Netcasting Services Association, approximately 15 million people were working in live-streaming in some capacity by the end of 2023.

Research from Renmin University of China found that for every 100 million yuan increase in gross merchandise value in live-streaming e-commerce, 1,100 new jobs are created.

This trend aligns with China’s efforts to address unemployment, especially among youth. Recent data shows the jobless rate for the 16-24 age group (excluding students) decreased to 13.2% in June from 14.2% in May.

The official acknowledgment is expected to provide live-streamers with a stronger sense of workplace belonging and potential access to national policy benefits.

Some regions, such as Guangdong province, have already introduced subsidies for housing and training certain skilled workers, which could now extend to live-streamers.

China also aims to build a highly skilled workforce, with a goal of skilled professionals accounting for at least 30% of the working population by 2025.