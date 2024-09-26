Cyber security incident hits wifi at some of UK’s railway stations

LONDON: A cyber attack has hit public WiFi at some of the biggest railway stations in Britain including Manchester Piccadilly, Birmingham New Street, Edinburgh Waverley, Glasgow Central and 10 stations in London, the German news agency (dpa) reported, citing local news.

In the cyber attack on Wednesday, passengers who were trying to log on to the WiFi webpage, saw messages about terror attacks in Europe, according to reports.

The Manchester Evening News reported that, following the hack, the Wi-Fi webpage displayed the message, “We love you, Europe”, and included information about terror attacks.

Network Rail, which manages the stations, has suspended WiFi services at stations across the country following what it described as a “cyber security incident”.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We are currently dealing with a cyber security incident affecting the public WiFi at Network Rail’s managed stations.

“British Transport Police are investigating the incident.

“This service is provided via a third party and has been suspended while an investigation is under way.”

British transport police said: “We received reports at around 5.03 pm yesterday [1603 GMT on September 25] of a cyber attack displaying Islamophobic messaging on some Network Rail WiFi services.

“We are working alongside Network Rail to investigate the incident at pace.”

Telent, the third-party firm which provides WiFi for Network Rail, said it was also investigating the incident.

“We are aware of the cybersecurity incident affecting the public WiFi at Network Rail’s managed stations and are investigating with Network Rail and other stakeholders,” a company spokesperson said.

“We have been informed there is an ongoing investigation by the British Transport Police into this incident, so it would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage.”

According to its website, Telent helps design, build, support, and manage some of the UK’s “critical digital infrastructure”, and its other customers include Openreach, Transport for London (TfL), National Highways, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, and the NHS Ambulance Radio Programme.

It has not yet been confirmed if any of Telent’s other customers have been impacted by the incident.

Jake Moore, global cybersecurity adviser at Eset, said the incident appeared to be an attempt to draw attention to a lack of security, rather than a “genuine threat”.

“Cyber attacks often occur in stealth mode and attempt to carry out activities without anyone noticing anything until the real damage is complete,” he said.

“However, by defacing the WiFi logon screen with a terror message suggests that the motive may simply be to test its general security rather than to pose a genuine threat – and in this case, via the weakest link in the supply chain and most likely via a phishing campaign.

“Financially motivated cyber criminals are out to find data they can either steal or sabotage with a ransom demand put in place.”

- Bernama, dpa