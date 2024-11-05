Death toll from Afghanistan’s floods exceeds 330

KABUL: More than 330 were killed as rainstorms and flash floods hit major parts of the provinces of Baghlan, Takhar, Badakhshan and Ghor of Afghanistan, according to the Afghanistan office of the World Food Programme and local Afghan officials.

The UN agency said Saturday on social media that more than 300 people have been killed in northern Baghlan province alone, with more than 1,000 houses destroyed.

“WFP is now distributing fortified biscuits to the survivors,“ it said.

In an earlier report, 160 people were reported killed and 117 others injured as rainstorms and flash floods hit major parts of the provinces of Baghlan, Takhar, Badakhshan and Ghor of war-ravaged Afghanistan, local officials said on Saturday, reported Xinhua.

“Recent flash floods hit most parts of the province including Gozargah-e-Noor, Jelgah, Nahrin, Dushi, Baghlan-e-Markazi, Dahna-e-Ghori, Tala-o-Barfak, and Barka districts, as well as the provincial capital of Pul-e-Khumri, leaving 130 dead and injuring 100 others,“ spokesman of Baghlan’s governor Mullah Alam Majidi said on Saturday.

The natural mishap mostly affected local people in Barka and Baghlan-e-Markazi districts, said Majidi, adding that the number of causalities will be increased.

Meanwhile, foreign media quoted the United Nation’s International Organisation for Migration as saying that over 200 people were killed, and thousands of houses were destroyed or damaged in Baghlan.

Storms and floods also killed 20 people and injured 14 in Namak Ab, Ishkamish, Farkhar and Kafgan districts of Takhar province, Ahmad Sir Sajid, head of Takhar’s disaster management authority, said Saturday.

He added that 300 houses as well as electricity and communications facilities were seriously damaged.

Seven people were killed and three others injured following flash floods lashed Chaharsada, Murghab, Saghar, Al-Farouq, Tewara districts, and Firoz Koh city, the provincial capital of western Ghor province, spokesman of Ghor’s governor Abdul Wahid Hamas said.

Additionally, three people lost their lives and two others are missing due to rainstorms and floods in most parts of northern Badakhshan province, Mawlawi Mohammad Akram Akbari, head of Badakhshan’s disaster management authority, reported.

Afghanistan has been experiencing heavy rain and floods in the past month, leading to casualties and property damage.