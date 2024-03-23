Death toll from Russian terrorist attack rises to 93, keeps increasing - Investigators

MOSCOW: The number of those killed in the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall in the Moscow Region has risen to 93 people, but the death toll is expected to increase further, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Saturday, reported Sputnik.

“It has been established so far that the number of those killed stands at 93. The death toll will increase further,“ the committee said on Telegram.

The causes of death are gunshot wounds and poisoning by combustion products, preliminary data showed. - Bernama, Sputnik

READ MORE: FSB head informs Putin about detention of 11 people related to terrorist attack - Kremlin