Death toll in Moscow region’s concert hall shooting surpasses 60

MOSCOW: Death toll in the shooting at concert hall in Moscow region on late Friday had surpassed 60, according to Russian Investigative Committee.

Russian officials overnight published a list of 147 people who were injured in the attack. Eight of the injured are children, nine people are in critical condition, with doctors fighting for their lives, and 47 are in moderately serious condition, Anadolu Agency reported the Moscow region Health Ministry said in a statement.

Some unconscious people hospitalised had no identification, and the ministry designated them by gender or simply as persons unknown.

In a separate statement, it quoted the ministry said firefighters had managed to stop a fire at the scene of the shooting from spreading.

A group of five gunmen opened fire late Friday at the Crocus City concert hall in the administrative centre of the Moscow region, in the city of Krasnogorsk.

After the gunmen managed to escape the scene, Russian law enforcement is working to track them down and take them into custody.

The Russian Investigative Committee designated the incident a “terrorist attack” and opened a criminal case. - ANADOLU