Delhi hospitals reserve beds for heatstroke patients as heat wave scorches parts of India

NEW DELHI: Delhi hospitals will set aside beds for heatstroke patients as northwest India remains in the grip of a heatwave.

The Delhi state administration announced on Monday that 26 government hospitals in the national capital will reserve at least two beds each for heatstroke victims to provide better care to such patients.

The maximum temperature reached in the high 40s in parts of northern and western India on Sunday.

Severe heatwave conditions were likely at most places in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

The weather department also predicted high temperatures in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and a few places in the northern region.

A place called Phalodi in Rajasthan recorded 49.8 degree Celsius temperature on Sunday.

The area of Mungeshpur in Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 48.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, followed by Faridkot in Punjab with a sweltering at 47.4 degrees Celsius. Sagar in Madhya Pradesh recorded 46.2 degrees Celsius, while Adilabad in the southern state of Telangana notched 44.8 degrees Celsius.

The heatwave has hit the poultry business in some places, with broiler chickens perishing in searing temperatures.

A soldier of the Border Security Force (BSF) posted in Rajasthan on the India-Pakistan border died due to a heatstroke, local media reported on Monday.

The temperature has crossed 50 degrees Celsius in some places in the western region bordering Pakistan, according to the reports.

The heatwave has killed dozens of people in recent days in different parts of India.