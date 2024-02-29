Democrat Tom Suozzi sworn into US House to fill George Santos’ seat

WASHINGTON, Feb 29 (Bernama-Sputnik) -- US House Speaker Mike Johnson swore Democratic Congressman Tom Suozzi into office as a replacement for ousted lawmaker George Santos, leaving Republicans in the House of Representatives with a 219-213 majority, reported Sputnik.

Suozzi on Wednesday officially took over the New York seat once held by Santos, whom House lawmakers expelled from the lower chamber of the US Congress in December.

Suozzi won a special election to replace Santos, altering the balance of power in the House of Representatives.

Suozzi previously served in the House of Representatives from 2017 to 2023, but left the seat to unsuccessfully run for governor of New York. - Bernama, Sputnik