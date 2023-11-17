DNB share subscription deal set to happen within a week: Fahmi

SAN FRANCISCO: The Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) share subscription agreement (SSA) is expected to be inked within a week, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

“When we return (from the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting), within a few days if everything goes well, we will see the signing of the SSA for DNB on 5G,” he told the media on the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting which ends here today.

Fahmi, however, did not disclose the specifications of the SSA between the mobile network operators (MNOs) and DNB.

As for the dual 5G model rollout, the minister reiterated that it would only be done after DNB has hit 80 per cent coverage of populated areas.

“That will be after we reach 80 per cent. We were at 73 per cent as of end-October,” he said.

Asked when the 80 per cent coverage would be reached, Fahmi said it would be either by the end of December 2023 or January 2024.

DNB, the sole holder of Malaysia’s 5G spectrum, has committed to achieving 80 per cent coverage by the end of 2023.

To support this ambitious goal, five MNOs – CelcomDigi Bhd, Maxis Bhd, Telekom Malaysia Bhd, U Mobile Sdn Bhd, and YTL Communications Sdn Bhd – have agreed to acquire equity stakes in DNB.

This strategic collaboration will accelerate the deployment of 5G infrastructure and network throughout the country.-Bernama