Early voting for S. Korea’s parliamentary elections kicks off

SEOUL: An early voting for South Korea’s parliamentary elections kicked off on Friday ahead of the election day on April 10.

The early voting, which was first adopted in the 2014 local elections for the nationwide election, was scheduled to continue for two days through Saturday, reported Xinhua.

Of some 44.28 million eligible voters, those who wish to cast ballots before the election day will be allowed to vote at 3,565 polling stations across the country from 6.00 am to 6.00 pm local time.

The early voting turnout stood at 8.00 per cent at 1.00 pm local time (0400 GMT), higher than 5.98 per cent for the parliamentary elections in 2020.

According to the Gallup Korea survey commissioned by the National Election Commission, 78.9 per cent replied that they would go to the polls “without fail”.

It was up 2.4 percentage points from the previous survey and almost unchanged compared to 79.0 per cent for the parliamentary elections four years ago.

The result was based on a poll of 1,511 voters conducted for two days through Monday. It had plus and minus 2.5 percentage points in margin of error with a 95-per cent confidence level. - Bernama, Xinhua