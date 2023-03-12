Emirati integrated field hospital launched in Gaza

GAZA/ DUBAI: The Emirati integrated field hospital in Gaza began providing its treatment services to the people of the Gaza Strip on Saturday, reported Emirates News Agency (WAM).

It is part of the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people and support the healthcare system in the Gaza Strip, which is facing exceptional and critical circumstances.

An Emirati medical team is supervising the hospital, which has a capacity of more than 150 beds, as part of the “Gallant Knight 3” operation to provide humanitarian aid to the population of the Gaza Strip.

The hospital accommodates surgical operating rooms equipped to perform various types of surgeries, such as general, pediatric, and vascular surgery.

It also includes intensive care units for adults and children, an anesthesia department, and specialised clinics including internal medicine, dentistry, orthopedics, psychiatry, family medicine, pediatrics, and gynecology.

Additionally, it houses a CT scan facility, a state-of-the-art laboratory, a pharmacy, and various medical support services.

The medical staff working at the Emirati field hospital in the Gaza Strip includes specialised and qualified cadres in various medical specialisations and branches, in addition to medical volunteers.

Meanwhile, the fourth group of wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients arrived in the UAE, in line with the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Departing from Egypt’s Al Arish International Airport, the plane landed at Abu Dhabi International Airport, carrying 77 children who are in the most urgent need of medical assistance, accompanied by 43 members of their families.

This initiative aims to provide medical treatment for 1,000 injured children and 1,000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip at hospitals in the UAE.–Bernama-WAM