Firm action against anyone who resorts to violence - Anwar

ASTANA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants firm action to be taken against anyone attempting to create chaos in Malaysia to the extent of causing deaths.

Commenting on the attack on the Ulu Tiram police station in Johor Bahru early today, Anwar said he supports all efforts made by the police and asked the public to give their full cooperation to the authorities.

“We do not compromise on matters of peace; the government will be firm. The lives of the people are our priority, and progress means nothing if peace is not maintained. Strong measures will be taken to stop this madness (violence), and I fully support the steps taken by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“I ask the public to cooperate, always be vigilant, and not give this evil group any opportunities,“ he told a media conference at the end of his two-day official visit to Kazakhstan today.

Two policemen were killed and one was injured when an armed man attacked the Ulu Tiram police station at 2.45 am today. The attacker was shot dead.

Anwar also said firm action would be taken against those who play up issues concerning the position of the Malay rulers and there would be no compromise on such matters.

“Congratulations to PDRM. We want stern action; no compromise because we want the country to be respected. When the country is respected globally, the economy will improve,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar, in a post on Facebook, urged PDRM to promptly find the masterminds behind the incident and bring them to justice.

He also expressed his sadness over the incident and prayed for injured Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan’s speedy recovery.

“This incident is truly heartbreaking and has shocked the nation, and I extend my condolences to the families,“ he said.

The two policemen killed were identified as Constable Muhamad Syafiq, 24, and Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, while Mohd Hasif was shot and injured.