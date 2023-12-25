Flight operations hit as Indian capital experiences low visibility

NEW DELHI: Flight operations in the Indian capital were hit Monday as the city experienced low visibility in foggy weather, officials said.

Reports said eight flights to New Delhi were diverted in the morning, with seven diverted to Jaipur and one to Ahmedabad, reported Xinhua.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi has initiated an anti-fog landing system.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a very dense fog with zero visibility was prevailing at the Delhi airport from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. local time on Monday.

Officials said visibility dropped to 125 metres in several parts of the capital city and most parts of the National Capital Region also experienced low visibility.

India’s state-run broadcaster All India Radio Monday said flight operations at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad were also affected due to dense fog. Two flights from Bengaluru and Mumbai had to be diverted back because of the low visibility.

Meanwhile, a major accident involving over a dozen vehicles took place Monday on the Hapur-Bulandshahr highway in Uttar Pradesh due to the prevailing foggy conditions. Police said vehicles collided in a chain reaction amid dense fog.

IMD said dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over northwest and parts of adjoining central India during the next three to four days. –Bernama-Xinhua