PETALING JAYA: The police are still awaiting a chemist report regarding last month’s fatal food poisoning incident that claimed two lives and affected 93 others who consumed breakfast prepared for a school programme.

According to The Star, Gombak district police chief Asst Comm Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said investigations are still ongoing.

“We are waiting for the chemist report.

“So far we have recorded the statements of 22 individuals,” he was quoted as saying.

A 17-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl died after consuming the food believed to be fried bihun and fried eggs brought back from school by their parents while 93 others were hospitalised.

The Selangor Health Department, in a statement, stated that the Health Ministry detected salmonella in stool samples collected from patients in relation to the incident.

