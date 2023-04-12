Flights affected at Chennai Airport due to heavy rains

NEW DELHI: Flights were affected at Chennai airport in southern India due to heavy rains on Monday.

The airport was closed for arrivals from 9.17 am to 11.30 am local time.

Many areas of Chennai suffered waterlogging, power outages and internet disruptions on Monday, local media reported.

Ten flights were diverted and many cancelled at Chennai airport since Sunday night due to bad weather in the wake of Cyclone Michuang over the Bay of Bengal, according to the reports.

Heavy rains and strong winds are expected to lash Chennai and other places in Tamil Nadu as the cyclone is expected to make landfall on Monday night in southern Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu’s northern coast.–Bernama