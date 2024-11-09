Floods and landslides in Thailand: Four dead and 14,328 households affected

BANGKOK: Persistent rainfall has caused floods and landslides in northern and central Thailand, resulting in four deaths and impacting 14,328 households, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Wednesday.

The DDPM reported that the fatalities include two individuals killed in a landslide in Chiang Mai province and two others who died in floods in Chiang Rai.

Chaiwat Chuntirapong, Director-General of the DDPM, reported that the flood situation remains critical in seven provinces, including Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Tak, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Ang Thong, and Ayutthaya, as of Monday.

“Currently, 17 districts, 97 sub-districts, 450 villages, and 14,328 households are still affected. DDPM is working closely with provincial authorities, local administrative bodies, and other relevant agencies to expedite assistance for those affected,“ he said in a statement.

He attributed the severe weather conditions to a moderate monsoon trough extending over the upper North and Northeast regions, combined with a low-pressure system over upper Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin.

He said the ongoing southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand has worsened the situation.

Meanwhile, Chaiwat said since Aug 16, flash floods and landslides have impacted 120 districts across 27 provinces in the North, Northeast, and South regions of Thailand, affecting 83,501 households, causing 26 fatalities, and injuring 19 people.

He emphasised that the department has mobilised operational staff and disaster relief equipment, including long-distance water pumps, disaster relief vehicles, and drinking water production trucks. These resources are being used to drain water from flooded areas and provide clean drinking water to those affected.