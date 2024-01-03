Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney dies aged 84

WASHINGTON: Canada’s 18th Prime Minister Brian Mulroney passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 84, his daughter Caroline Mulroney said in a social media post.

“On behalf of my mother and our family, it is with great sadness we announce the passing of my father, The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, Canada’s 18th Prime Minister. He died peacefully, surrounded by family,“ Caroline Mulroney said on Thursday, reported Sputnik.

Caroline Mulroney added that details of the arrangements would be available at a later time.

According to reports, Brian Mulroney served as Canadian Prime Minister from 1984 to 1993 and is known for negotiating the Canada–United States Free Trade Agreement, and privatising Crown corporations like Petro Canada and Air Canada. -Bernama-Sputnik