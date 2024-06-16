Former French President Hollande announces candidacy for the national assembly

PARIS: Former French President François Hollande has announced his candidacy for a seat in the National Assembly in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

“The extreme right has never been so close to power. There is political confusion in our country,“ the 69-year-old socialist said on social media platform X on Saturday, as reported by German news agency dpa.

In response to the critical situation, Hollande said he decided to run as part of the new joint left-wing Popular Front movement in the department of Corrèze in south-western France.

Hollande served as France’s head of state from 2012 to 2017.

The Socialists, Left Party, Greens, and Communists announced on Friday their intention to form an alliance for the parliamentary elections, though they have not yet named a lead candidate in the event of victory.

Even after the end of his time as president, Hollande has remained active in France’s political landscape. His successor Emmanuel Macron also consults with him from time to time.

In response to the defeat of his liberal forces in the European elections and the resounding victory of the right-wing nationalists last Sunday, Macron unexpectedly dissolved the National Assembly and announced snap elections for June 30 and July 7.