HSNI seeks next of kin for elderly man who died in Batu Pahat

BATU PAHAT: Hospital Sultanah Nora Ismail (HSNI) is searching for the next of kin of an elderly man who died while under treatment.

The deceased, Morsani Othman, 69, passed away on July 27 due to a bloodstream infection.

He was admitted to the hospital on July 25 before his unfortunate demise.

His body is currently kept at the HSNI Forensic Medical Unit for identification and collection.

The hospital confirmed his last known address as Kampung Parit Warijo in Sri Medan.

Authorities urge family members or close relatives to come forward promptly.

They can contact the HSNI Forensic Unit directly at 07-436 3076 for further arrangements. - Bernama