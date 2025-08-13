Malaysia targets 20,000 Jualan Rahmah Madani events in 2025

PETALING JAYA: The Rahmah Madani Sales Programme (PJRM), under the Rahmah Umbrella Initiative, has helped ease the cost of living for Malaysians by offering essential goods at 10% to 30% below market prices, said the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Ministry.

According to the ministry, a 2023 impact study found that 79% of respondents agreed that the programme directly reduced their daily expenses.

“In response to the positive impact, the government increased the initiative’s budget from RM200 million to RM300 million in the 2025 Budget.

“Further strengthening the programme, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced an additional RM300 million allocation on July 23, bringing the total funding for the Rahmah Umbrella Initiative to RM600 million in 2025.

“Of this, RM552 million is dedicated specifically to PJRM,” it said in a written reply to Parliament, today.

The ministry added, with the increased budget, it aims to organise 20,000 PJRM events nationwide this year, covering 222 Parliamentary constituencies, 600 state assembly seats, and 40 zones within the Federal Territories.

“As of July 31, the programme has successfully held 13,060 sales events across the country, recording over 15.6 million purchase transactions, directly benefiting the rakyat.”

The ministry affirmed its commitment to continue supporting efforts that help reduce living costs for Malaysians amid ongoing economic challenges.