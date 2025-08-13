Over 25,000 expected at N. Sembilan PMR 2025

SEREMBAN: More than 25,000 visitors are expected to attend the Negeri Sembilan leg of the Program Madani Rakyat (PMR) 2025 at Dataran Nilai from Aug 22 to 24.

Raslina Yahya, Strategic Programme Section principal assistant director at the Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit (PACU) in the Prime Minister’s Office, said the three-day programme aims to provide direct services to the people as well as deliver the government’s initiatives.

“Various programmes and activities will be organised over the three days, and we are targeting attendance of over 25,000 visitors, as the four states where we previously held PMR each recorded more than 100,000 visitors.

“The highlight will be on the final day, with the event officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” she said in an exclusive interview in conjunction with PMR 2025 Negeri Sembilan on BERNAMA TV here today.

She said among the attractions at this edition of PMR, led by the Digital Ministry in collaboration with the Negeri Sembilan State Secretary’s Office, are MADANI sales, a career carnival and a food fair (Selero Nogori).

Other activities include discounted traffic summons payments, exhibitions on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), free motorcycle helmet exchanges, as well as food and beverage stalls.

Raslina said visitors can also get free health checks at the Health Ministry booth, in addition to various services from other ministries and private agencies with their own booths.

She invited the public, including those from Melaka, Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, to come in large numbers and not miss the opportunity to attend PMR Negeri Sembilan to enjoy the services provided. For more information, visit www.malaysiamadani.gov.my. - Bernama