Four Indian soldiers killed in clashes with militants in Jammu and Kashmir

NEW DELHI: Four Indian soldiers were killed in clashes with militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Wednesday.

The dead included two army captains, local media reported on Thursday.

One of the injured, a major, was undergoing treatment.

Police and army troops launched an operation in the Gulabgarh forest in Rajouri on Sunday based on specific intelligence about militant activity in the area.

They came under fire from militants on Wednesday morning, according to the reports. - Bernama