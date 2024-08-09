Four Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Jabalia refugee camp

GAZA: Four Palestinians were killed early this morning as a result of an Israeli airstrike on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, according to local sources.

Palestine News and Info Agency (WAFA) reported that the four victims were from the same family and were killed when Israeli forces targeted their home in the Al-Alami area of the camp.

The victims were transported to Kamal Adwan Hospital.

In addition, Israeli artillery fired shells at northern areas of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 2023 has so far resulted in 40,939 documented Palestinian fatalities, with over 40,939 others injured.

Thousands of victims are feared trapped under rubble, inaccessible to emergency and civil defence teams due to Israeli attacks.

- Bernama, WAFA