French PM Gabriel Attal to resign Monday following snap election results

ANKARA: France’s prime minister announced on Sunday that he will submit his resignation to the president on Monday, following the results of the second round of snap elections.

Gabriel Attal said that “no extremes,” referring to the far-right party National Rally (RN) and the left-wing alliance New Popular Front (NFP), secured an outright majority to govern the country.

“Tonight, the political formation that I represent in this campaign has no majority. I will submit my resignation to the president tomorrow morning,” Attal was quoted by Anadolu Agency (AA).

According to the latest projections based on estimations by the surveying company Ifop, the NFP could win 180 to 205 seats in the National Assembly, the lower chamber of parliament.

The centrist alliance, Together for the Republic, backed by President Emmanuel Macron, ranked second with 164 to 174 seats, while Marine Le Pen’s RN is projected to secure 130 to 145 seats.

The National Assembly has a total of 577 seats, and none of these three primary blocs are projected to achieve an absolute majority of 289 seats.

The first round of elections, held on June 30, saw 76 candidates successfully elected without requiring a second round.

In the first round, the RN garnered 29.26 per cent of the vote (37 seats), a rate that rises to over 33 per cent when combined with its allies. The NFP secured 28.06 per cent (32 seats), while the centrist Together finished third with slightly over 20.04 per cent (two seats).

Macron dissolved the parliament and called for early elections after the RN captured more than 31 percent of the vote in the European Parliament elections on June 9, defeating his centrist bloc. - Bernama, Anadolu