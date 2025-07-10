ASEAN foreign ministers meet nine dialogue partners in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN foreign ministers will hold discussions with nine dialogue partners, including the United States and China, today as part of the post-ministerial conferences under the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM).

The meetings, scheduled to begin at 9 am, will also involve Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, Japan, Russia, and South Korea.

The sessions aim to strengthen regional cooperation and address key geopolitical and economic issues.

Other key events today include a trilateral meeting between Malaysia, Switzerland, and the ASEAN Secretariat at 12.45 pm, followed by the 16th Mekong-Japan Cooperation Ministerial Meeting. The 26th ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers’ Meeting will also take place.

In the evening, Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan will host a gala dinner for his counterparts at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

The 58th AMM and related meetings, held from July 8 to 11, are part of Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025, themed “Inclusivity and Sustainability.”

The event features 24 ministerial-level meetings with ASEAN dialogue and sectoral dialogue partners. - Bernama